PORTLAND – Pasquale V. DiBiase, 66, of Washington Avenue passed away on April 24, 2021 at his residence due to complications from COVID-19.

He was born in Portland the son of Daniel and Grace Macisso DiBiase. Pasquale worked in the Merchant Marine Industry for many years until his retirement.

He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church. He also was a member of the Italian Heritage Center along with his brothers and sister.

He leaves two brothers; Jack DiBiase of Portland, Daniel and his wife Mona DiBiase of Scarborough, and sister, Mary Mazzarelli and her husband Joseph of New York. He loved his nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday June 19, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Federal Street, Portland. Interment was private for the convenience of the family. Those wishing to send a tribute in Pasquale’s memory may do so by visiting http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Arrangements are under the care & direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

