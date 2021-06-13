WESTBROOK – Joshua Wickham died at home on June 2, 2021.
A visitation will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, followed by a memorial service at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook.
Josh is survived and will be sadly missed by his family; mom, Camilla; dad, Rick and his wife, Karen; siblings, Billy, Angela, Christina; and many friends.
To express condolences and to participate in Joshua’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
217 Landing Road
Westbrook, ME 04092
