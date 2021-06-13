STANDISH – Carl E. Anderson Jr., 79, of Standish, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday June 9, 2021.

He was born in Portland on April 24, 1942, the son of the late Carl E. Sr. and Ethel (Fraser) Anderson

Carl was a 1960 graduate of Deering High School and entered the Air Force in 1961. He served over four years as an Air Traffic Controller. He married Sheila Waylein April 8, 1967 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Carl worked for the Portland Police Department, the Cape Elizabeth Police Department and the Federal Protective Service. He worked for the Department of Immigration for four years, receiving a Presidential Award at retirement. In retirement he worked part-time at LL Bean for 10 years.

Carl enjoyed carpentry and painting and working on home projects. He was always helping with projects for his kids’ homes in his spare time. He also liked watching New England sports and cooking. Watching his grandchildren participate in sporting events brought Carl great joy. He also volunteered at the Arnie Hanson Center for Addiction. He had a great sense of humor, loved an audience and was a great story teller who loved to make people laugh.

Carl was a member of the American Legion, Harold T. Andrews Post #17 and the Irish American Club.

Carl was predeceased by his sister, Merilyn Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Anderson, of Standish; his children Serina DeWolfe and her husband, Frank Jr. of Gray and Shaun Anderson and his wife, Breckon of North Yarmouth; a sister, Carlene Chapman of Florida; his grandchildren Julia, Shane and Anna DeWolfe, Gracyn and Gavin Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Mathew and Ava Thomes; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Carl’s life will take place at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland on Thursday June 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday June 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 24 North Raymond Rd. in Gray. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park. To view Carl’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial donations in Carl’s name can be made to the

Travis Mills Foundation,

747 Western Ave.

Manchester, ME 04351

