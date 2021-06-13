PORTLAND – Anthony “Tony” Frank Wedge Jr., of Portland, formerly of Gorham and Hollis, 87, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Tony was the husband of Ann Brown Wedge with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Tony was born in Westbrook to Anthony F. Wedge Sr. and Mildred Miller Wedge. He graduated from Westbrook High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Gorham State College and his master’s in administration from the University of Maine at Orono. Tony was inducted into the University of Maine Sports Hall of Fame for basketball and held several scoring records.

Tony was employed as the principal of MSAD #6 Junior High School, then became the associate administrator at Webber Hospital in Biddeford. In 1974, Tony became the executive director of Seventy-Five State Street in Portland and held that position for 25 years. He retired in 1998.

Tony was active in the community as school board chairman for MSAD #6; member of the Maine Principals and Teacher’s Associations; member of the White House Conference on Aging; member of the Maine Health Care Association; founder of Elders Day; director of Northern New England Services and Housing for the Elderly; volunteer Fire Chief for the town of Hollis; named Buxton/Hollis Jaycee Outstanding Young Man of the Year, and more recently started the men’s group at Park Danforth.

Tony is survived by his wife, Ann; and their four sons, Daniel and his wife Linda, David and his wife Maureen, Dana, and Darren and his wife Pam. He is also survived by his six beloved grandchildren, Ann, Kyle, Mitchell, Griffin, TJ and Karli; and two precious great-grandchildren, Parker and Karson.

Besides his parents, Tony was predeceased by his brother, Norman; and his daughter-in-law, Andrea Wedge.

Most of all, Tony will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and for his love of family. Tony was passionate about sports. He truly enjoyed attending his sons’ and grandchildren’s athletic events.

The family wishes to extend gratitude for the excellent care he received from all of his health care providers and Comfort Keepers caregivers, Farah and Katey. The family would also like to thank the staff at Park Danforth.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

