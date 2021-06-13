OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Mary Ann (Johnson) Kotros, 71, of Old Orchard Beach, died June 9, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Mary Ann was born on Aug. 6, 1949, the daughter of Cornelius “Fran” Johnson and Palma (DeBaggis) Johnson. Mary Ann, the second oldest of the family’s five children, grew up in Franklin, Mass. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1967. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rivier College in 1971 and her master’s degree in special education from Bridgewater State College in 1976.

Mary Ann was a teacher for 38 years. Over the course of her career, she worked as a teaching principal, classroom teacher, special education teacher, Reading Recovery teacher, and ultimately, a Learning Strategist at Riverton Elementary School in Portland. Educating and advocating for students, especially those with special needs, was a lifelong commitment for Mary Ann.

In her retirement, Mary Ann enjoyed golf, playing the harp, Scottish Country dancing, and traveling internationally. She also dedicated her time for many years as the president of the board of trustees of the Libby Memorial Library in Old Orchard Beach. More than anything, she loved spending time with her daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren. She treasured her role as “Nonie” and was always the biggest fan on the sidelines, whether it be a dance recital, hockey game, or academic awards ceremony. Mary Ann was close with all of her siblings and took great pleasure being together with them all, sharing family stories over a delicious Italian meal.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Alison and her husband Dan; her grandchildren, Stella, Shane, and Deirdre; her brother, Neil Johnson and his wife Iris; her sister, Martha Polachi and her husband Charley; her brother, Stephen Johnson and his wife Laurie; her brother, Philip Johnson and his wife Melinda; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 9-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory, please consider the Libby Memorial Library

27 Staples Street

Old Orchard Beach,

Maine 04064

﻿

﻿

Guest Book