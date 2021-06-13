South Portland’s assistant superintendent will become principal of Village Elementary School in Gorham, the school department there announced Sunday.

Jodi Mezzanotte will take over at the K-5 school on Robie Street starting July 1. She brings more than 20 years’ experience in education to the role, having made her start as a substitute teacher in Gorham, the school department said.

Mezzanotte worked as an educational technician, a classroom teacher and an assistant principal for 13 years in Gorham before moving to Westbrook and South Portland schools. She also serves on the national nonprofit boards of Rising Sun Programs, which promotes wellness education for children, and Junior Achievement, a nationwide organization that teaches entrepreneurism, financial literacy and other workplace skills.

“Ms. Mezzanotte brings a deep understanding of the needs of learners and is dedicated to creating a learning environment where all can thrive,” the Gorham School Department said in a statement.

Closer to home, Mezzanotte works with the York chapter of The Dream Factory, a volunteer-run organization that grants wishes to chronically and critically ill children. She also serves as a mentor and leadership coach to college students.

“Ms. Mezzanotte demonstrates extraordinary leadership by casting a vision with staff and strategically planning for success,” the statement from the Gorham schools said. “Her work ethic, passion, tireless commitment to excellence, and continued student achievement results are evident in her work. She believes in shared leadership and builds strong relationships with students, staff and the community. She is compassionate, transparent, trustworthy, credible and has a keen sense of humor.”

