A longtime teacher and administrator who founded an education consulting organization in Philadelphia has been hired as South Portland’s next superintendent of schools.

Timothy M. Matheney will succeed outgoing Superintendent Ken Kunin effective July 1. Matheney is the president of the Spire Leadership Group, which he founded in 2017, according to his LinkedIn page.

Members of the South Portland Board of Education announced the hire in a statement Thursday night. His appointment comes after a national search to find a replacement for Kunin. Over a dozen candidates applied for the post.

“I am very excited to have this opportunity to welcome Tim to our community and know that he brings his excitement and experience to the South Portland community,” said Richard Mathews, school board chairman. Mathews said the board was impressed with Matheney’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all students, high standards for teaching and learning, and his ability to connect with the interview teams.

Matheney started his career in 1989 as a high school social studies teacher and department chair at St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo, Ohio. From 2004-12, Matheney was principal of one of New Jersey’s largest schools – South Brunswick High School – with nearly 3,000 students. During his tenure, the school was designated a National School of Character and named to Newsweek’s list of Best American High Schools.

From 2012-15, Matheney held two senior leadership posts for the New Jersey Department of Education. He oversaw 14 at-risk districts as chief intervention officer and served as the chief architect of New Jersey’s educator evaluation system that is still in use today. “I am eager to build on the great work of Superintendent Kunin and the amazing educators in South Portland as we continue to pursue the Board’s vision for equity and excellence,” Matheney said in a statement. Kunin announced last November that he will leave his job in June after overseeing the city’s public schools for six years.

