Many Portland Wine Week events have already sold out, but there were still plenty with tickets available as of last week. Here are a few highlights. For a full schedule and description of events or to buy tickets, go to portlandwineweek.me. The prices below do not include tax and gratuity.

MONDAY

Panel discussion and tasting: The Past, Present and Future of Winemaking in the American Northeast, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Falmouth Country Club, 1 Congressional Drive, Falmouth, $15.

TUESDAY

Chilean Almuerzo (lunch) with Justin Dewalt of Terlingua and Ned Swain of Devenish Wines, 2-4 p.m., Terlingua, 40 Washington Ave., Portland, $50.

Chef’s tasting menu: 4-course wine-and-food pairing menu, 4-9 p.m., Little Giant, 211 Danforth St., Portland, cost not available at press time.

Tasting: Think Outside the Grape with Mary Taylor of Mary Taylor Wine, 5-6:30 p.m., Via Vecchia, 10 Dana St., Portland, $40.

Wine dinner: 4-course Maine Farms and Organic and Biodynamic Wines, 6-8:30 p.m., Sur Lie, 11 Free St., Portland, $90.

WEDNESDAY

Tasting: Wines of Hungary with Athena Bochanis, founder of Palinkerie, 7-9 p.m., East Ender, 47 Middle St., Portland, $40.

THURSDAY

Wine Sail: Learn about sparkling wines on board the 74-foot sailboat Frances, guided by sommelier Erica Archer of Wine Wise, 4-6 p.m., Maine State Pier, Portland, $125.

Wine and Maine cheese tasting: Wines from Millennial Imports and selection of cheeses from six Maine creameries, 4-7 p.m., Broken Arrow, 45 Congress St., Portland, $49. Tickets can be booked online in 15-minute increments.

FRIDAY

Wine dinner: Heidsieck Champagne and Brown Trading seafood and caviar, 6-8 p.m., Chaval, 58 Pine St., Portland, $155.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Fête Frosé Weekend, noon to 5 p.m. at Eighteen Twenty Wines, 219 Anderson St., Unit 2, Portland. The winery will celebrate the release of its 2021 Fête, Maine rhubarb wine made specifically for Portland Wine Week. Bottles and glass pours available, as well as slushie frozen wine treats. On Saturday, Jolie Rogers Raw Bar will shuck local oysters, and on Sunday, Black Tie Kitchen and Catering will offer individual charcuterie boards. Cost varies.

