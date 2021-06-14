Idolized

Auditions

Friday 6/18

“Liberty Defended,” 4-8 p.m., City Theater/Biddeford Historical Society casting for the historical one-act, City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford.

Exhibits

Grant Drumheller & Kathi Smith, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, through June 26, greenhutgalleries.com.

“Light, Line and Form,” works by Tanja Kunz and MaryJane Johnston juxtaposing minimalism and fullness through painting and photography, through June 26, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath. Free, chocolatechurcharts.org/gallery.

“New Connections,” by Points of View artists and “Experiments in Mixed Media,” by Barbara Bean, Points of View, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 25, povartistsmaine.com.

Skowhegan School Artists, “Under Construction,” and “Through the Static and Distance,” Maine Jewish Museum, through June 24. 267 Congress St., Portland.

“The Ground Beneath You Holds You,” new works by Alice Jones, through June 26 at Elizabeth Moss Galleries, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center.

Wednesday 6/16

“Through the Static and Distance,” 7 p.m. artist’s talk with Tonee Harbert via Zoom, presented by The Bakery Photo Collective and Maine Jewish Museum, register at bit.ly/3iLuw0N.

Thursday 6/24

Wiscasset Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., celebration of art, music, performance and community, wiscassetartwalk.org.

Friday 6/25

“A Community of Artists,” opening reception from 4-6 p.m. by Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport, 40 Main St., fine art, photography and sculpture, through Aug. 15.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell, paintings, jewelry, handmade paper. Call 833-6081 for appointment or watch for open flag.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

Film

Wednesday 6/23

Merrill Film Society: “The Counselor,” email [email protected] to participate.

Thursday 6/24

Silent Comedy Night, 8 p.m., outdoor screening of silent comedy films projected in their original 16mm format with live musical accompaniment, Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland. $5-$10, mainefilm.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

“Dear Georgina,” short documentary about Passamaquoddy elder who was removed from her Maine home by child protection services at the age of 2, stream at upstanderproject.org/georgina.

Frontier, virtual cinema via explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Museums

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row) open for the season in Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Jewish Museum, “Under Construction” by Chris Beneman, “Through the Static and Distance” by Tonee Harbert and Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture artists, to June 24, open noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday at 67 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org/current-exhibits/.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, new website and Antidote at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, last entry at 5 p.m. Access by pre-purchased, timed tickets only, tickettailor.com/events/greaterportlandlandmarks/527616.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, opening collection searchable online along with selected exhibits, Visit From Home activities, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, schedule in-person visits at bit.ly/3fcSgHz.

Music

Bath Outdoor Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. Fridays June 18 through July 30, behind the Grant Building, 31 Centre St. Contemporary folk, indie, country, rock, pop and jazz. All ages. $12/show, $75/series, under 12 free, bit.ly/34GVcr3.

Classical Uprising, through June, classicaluprising.org.

“Mahler’s Fourth,” through June 25, PSO guest conductor JoAnn Falletta; Rachel Lee Priday, violin; Maeve Höglund, soprano, perform virtual concert, tickets at portlandsymphony.org.

Nothin’ But the Blues, Shayna Steele and the PSO perform a blues-infused program featuring hits like “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” and Ma Rainey’s “Bad Luck Blues.” portlandsymphonytv.com.

Portland Bach Experience, virtual and live concerts in Portland, Sanford and Brunswick June 11-20, portlandbachexperience.com.

Summer Sunsets LIVE, 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through July, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Variety of live music, food trucks, games, brews, thompsonspoint.com/the-calendar/#sunsets.

Wednesday 6/16

L.Q.H., 6:30-9:30 p.m., live at Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St., Portland. Free, portlandlobstercompany.com.

Music for a Wedding Feast, 6-8:30 p.m., Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland, chamber music by King Louis XV’s favorite composers: Rameau, Corrette, Guignon and Francoeur, $50, portlandbachexperience.com.

Thursday 6/17

Bach & Beer, 5-7 p.m., Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland. Free, portlandbachexperience.com.

Friday 6/18

Love By Numb3rs, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $12.

Summer Solstice Celebration 2021, 6 p.m., outdoor picnic and live music by String Tide, Johnson Field Preserve, 25 Abner Point Road, Bailey Island. Free, hhltmaine.org.

Thursday 6/24

Lifesongs Project Virtual Concert, 7-8 p.m., celebrates the stories of LGBTQ+ people, free, palaverstrings.org.

Friday 6/25

Elise Testone & Friends, 3-6 p.m., “American Idol” finalist performs live at Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St. Free, portlandlobstercompany.com.

Saturday 6/26

Jeff Beam & Stucco, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St, Portland. Free, portlandlobstercompany.com.

Joan Kennedy Band, 7 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Crossover country, pop and blues star.

Magic 8 Ball, 7 p.m. livestream at stlawrencearts.org. $15-$18.

Ongoing

Cadenza, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, livestream via Facebook. $18-$20. Visit cadenzafreeport.com/shows for schedule and Eventbrite ticket links.

DaPonte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on YouTube.

Irish Night at Blue, 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Facebook Live. portcityblue.com.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue at 9 p.m. Tuesdays, portcityblue.com.

Out of the Blue livestreaming series by Port City Blue. Various dates. portcityblue.com.

State Theatre of Portland livestreaming shows via Facebook, statetheatreportland.com.

Theater

“Future … Present … Past,” presented by Freeport Players to stream through June 30, three comedies by Elizabeth Guffey. Visit fcponline.org for show dates and tickets.

“RBG: One Step at a Time,” 7 p.m. June 24, 7:30 p.m. June 25, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 26, at Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Visit thefootlightstheatre.com for details.

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

“Where We Stand,” presented by Portland Stage, digital on demand through June 20, portlandstage.org/show/where-we-stand.

“You’re In My (inappropriate) Thoughts,” romantic comedy by Carleton Caulfield at Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. 7 p.m. Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through June 19. thefootlightstheatre.com.

Wednesday 6/16

Cabin Fever Comedy Night, 7:30 p.m., outdoor show co-presented by Marcus Cardona and Empire Comedy Club, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20, cabinfever616.eventbrite.com.

Thursday 6/17

New England’s Funniest Comedian: Round 1, 8 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $10, auramaine.com.

Thursday 6/24

New England’s Funniest Comedian: Round 2, 8 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $10, auramaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: