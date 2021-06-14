Art
Through June 18
Guest artist Jeremiah Gill at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton, through June 18. Open noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Through Aug. 30
“On the Line: Juried Student Exhibition 2021” by University of Southern Maine at Gorham students, online slideshow at usm.maine.edu/gallery.
Ongoing
Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.
Film
Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, showtimes on Facebook.
Pride’s Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, showtimes on Facebook.
Music
June 19-20
Naples Father’s Day Weekend Music Festival, cruise aboard the Songo River Queen with Bellamy Jazz Band, Lazzlo, Delta Knights Band, Cover Tones and the Bellamy Brothers. The Causeway Dock, Route 302, 841 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. $30 each performance through Eventbrite, cash bar, no refunds.
June 27
Brian Curtis Johnson & Allen, 6-7 p.m., Naples Village Green.
Ongoing
Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.
Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.
Theater
June 17-20
“High School Musical Jr.,” Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $17 for adults and $15 for children and seniors, cash or check only. Masks and social distancing required. Attendance limited by COVID guidelines; early reservations recommended, schoolhousearts.org.
