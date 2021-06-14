The Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency has scheduled a meeting via Zoom on June 22 to get public feedback on the draft of its 2022 Cumberland County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The purpose of the five-year plan is to have each municipality review its priorities to reduce the severity or seriousness of hazards and to identify areas for regional collaboration. This helps to speed recovery and redevelopment efforts, to qualify for additional grant funding in both the pre- and post-disaster environments, and to comply with federal and state requirements for local hazard mitigation plans.

Cumberland County “has not experienced as many severe disasters as other parts of the country, but the region does face the potential for natural disasters to occur,” including flooding and windstorms, the agency said. Technological and human-caused hazards and public health emergencies are addressed in other emergency plans.

The Hazard Mitigation Public Outreach Meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To attend, sign up at https://forms.gle/5UfzaEuPTkesgPez6.

For additional information or to view the draft report, visit cumberlandcounty.org/231/Hazard-Mitigation.

