Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland is set to resume interior jobs as part of its Critical Home Repair program.

The program that partners with low-income Maine homeowners whose homes require safety and structural repairs has been working on outdoor repairs only for over one year because of the pandemic. With the staff now fully vaccinated, it will once again take on interior projects.

The Critical Home Repair service include work to address structural issues (excluding foundations), accessibility issues, unsafe roofing or flooring, lack of heat, and electrical and plumbing hazards. Homeowners are responsible for paying a portion of the project cost.

For more information, for qualification or to apply, visit habitatportlandme.org/criticalhomerepair.

