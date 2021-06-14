The Priority Setting Committee of the Peaks Island Council is conducting a survey to gauge the priorities that islanders feel should be addressed by the island council over the next two to four years.

The survey, which can be found at https://bit.ly/2TXu0Cx closes June 26. All responses will remain anonymous. Each resident can only fill out the survey once, but responses from multiple people in a single household will be accepted.

Paper copies of the survey can be picked up at the Peaks Island Library during lobby hours and returned through the book drop.

For more information, contact Peter Eckel, chair of the PIC Priority Setting Committee at [email protected]

