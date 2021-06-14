King Middle School in Portland was locked down for an hour Monday after an apparent hoax call about an active shooter.

Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said a full search of the school did not find any indication of an active threat, and there were no injuries.

“This reckless disregard for the safety and tranquility of our community’s students and staff, not to mention the broad diversion of critical emergency resources, is reprehensible,” Clark said in a news release. “Our initial investigation has led to the detention of a person of interest, and further supports the belief that an actual plan or threat against students or staff did not exist. My thanks to school staff for their collaboration.”

Police said dispatchers received a single 911 call about an active shooter at 9:40 a.m. Monday. The school went into lockdown, and officers searched the school. The lockdown was lifted at 10:45 a.m.

Students can remain in school, police said, but parents who would like the option to pick up their students can do so at the Deering Avenue entrance to Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the police at (207) 874-8575. To make an anonymous report, you can call (207) 974-8584 and leave a message on the department’s crime tip line, or text the keyword “PPDME” plus the message to 847411.

