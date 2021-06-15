WELLS – Peter Bourne Moody passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 13, 2021 at 6:49 p.m. He was born June 21, 1933 to Wesley Kenneth Moody and Doris Bourne Moody, and was the older twin of Hope Moody Shelley of Wells.

Peter grew up in Wells, Maine and always lived on Post Road, first at his parents’ home then building his own home a handful of lots away in 1958 where he lived until his passing. He attended the Wells school system graduating salutatorian (his twin sister Hope was Valedictorian) in 1952. He then went to MacIntosh College in Dover, NH for Architecture.

In 1948, Peter was playing basketball at Wells High School and noticed a 7th grader name Glenis Darling in the stands. Four years his junior, he was smitten and they began dating until they were married on September 26, 1958. They were married for 62 years and had 4 children. Peter Bourne Moody Jr (Judy) of Wells, Penny Moody Freeman (Steve Warner) of Cape Neddick, Patrick John Moody (Amy) of Wells, and Pamela Moody-Maxon (Shane) of Wells. He had 14 grandchildren-Dustin & Lindsey Freeman, Abigail Johnson, Jacob & Hannah Moody, Nicki, Wesley, Kristina, & Haley Moody, and Brody, Maren, Kendall, Payton, & Piper Maxon. He also had one Great Grandson-Gage Johnson.

In the 1950’s, Peter began working as a volunteer & then a paid fireman at Wells Beach Hose Company where he was involved with the establishment of the ambulance service and held many positions throughout the fire department including being the Fire Chief. He worked & volunteered until the hose company was closed in the late 1980’s. He dedicated lots of time & love to the Wells Beach Hose Company still being the Treasurer until his death. One of his greatest loves was competing in the Fireman’s Field Days where he ran the ladder, and one season went undefeated.

Peter also was a talented builder and with his father built numerous homes in the area. He loved his memories building with his uncles, father, and their friends and told stories about those years often. After his open-heart surgery at 80 Years old he decided to build his 3rd barn to store his many antique cars.

In 1962, Peter & his wife bought land on Webhannet Drive where he & Glenis built & ran Moody’s Cottages for 38 Years until their daughter Penny took over for the next 20 years. Their Grandson Dustin now owns the cottages keeping them in the family for 3 Generations.

Peter was into drag racing driving his 1940 Ford Coupe in his youth both at Ogunquit Beach & at the New England Dragway at Sanford Airport and he was only defeated twice. Those 2 times were the only times his wife Glenis attended so she wasn’t allowed anymore. He also enjoyed racing and raising heck on Mile Road, Eldridge Road, and any other road he could race someone on.

Peter had a passion for basketball and spoke fondly of his years playing basketball for Wells and then on the town teams in his adult hood. He was a pure shooter and in 1951, he traveled to Portland and competed in the foul shooting contest for the State of Maine and made 47 of 50 foul shots. He was very proud that his children & grandchildren shared in his passion for basketball, and he took a lot of enjoyment watching his kids and grandkids success on the court. One of his last wishes to his Grand-daughters was to keep playing hard & he’d be watching from across the street (at the cemetery).

Peter loved antique Ford cars and enjoyed restoring them to their original grander. He was a member of the Maine Obsolete Auto League (MOALS) and spent years traveling to antique car shows all over the United States. He restored countless cars over the years along with peddle cars & gas pumps. Last month, Peter brought his recently restored “dream car that he always wanted to build”, a 1911 Model T Touring Car to the MOALS Car Show at Wells Harbor. He & his car were awarded First Place and he was featured in the most recent MOALS Car Club Newsletter.

Peter was a wealth of knowledge when it came to Wells history. He was a common fixture at the York County Registry of Deeds doing deed research on the town and could recite (for hours and hours and hours) who was related to whom, when & where they lived, and when they died all the way back to the 1600’s. His memory was sharp as a whip right until his passing.

Peter was very involved in town politics over the years and was a highlight of any town meeting both televised & not. He was on the budget board, was one of the original trustees of the Wells Sanitary District, and was on numerous other committees thru his years. Peter was a member of the Ocean Masonic Lodge.

Working hard was very important to Peter. He was a hard-working man all his life & was proud of all the things he had accomplished. He also was proud of the work ethic that had been passed down to his children.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 3-7PM, Wednesday, June 16th at Bibber Memorial Chapel at 111 Chapel Road in Wells, Maine. A graveside service will be held 11AM Thursday, June 17th at Oceanview Cemetery, Post Road, Wells. Peter will be taking his last firetruck ride through the town that he loved on the way to the cemetery beginning at 10:15 on Thursday. He will be traveling from the Funeral Home on Chapel Road down Route 1 turning onto Bourne Avenue & then onto Ocean Ave & Webhannet Drive to the Mile Road then to the Cemetery on Route 1. Friends and family are invited to line the route if they wish. There will be a celebration of life at Pam Moody-Maxon & Peter Moody’s homes at 159 Lupine Lane, Wells on what would have been Peter’s 88th Birthday on June 21, 2021 from 4-7PM.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Peter’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. http://www.bibbermemorial.com .

