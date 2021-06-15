FREEPORT – Ronald Seaman, 70, died May 31, 2021, at home in Freeport, following a long battle with brain cancer. He was born in Gardiner, Octr 20,1950, the son of Carl (deceased) and Thelma Raven Seaman. Ron was a 1969 graduate of Monmouth High School and a 1974 graduate of the University of Maine Portland Gorham, with a B.S. in Industrial Arts Technology. Following graduation, he married Karla Brewer of Monticello, and they lived in Freeport where he worked for Ingerson Excavation and then Maine Water Company for 40 years. After trying retirement, Ron then worked for Scott Dugas Excavating for another four years. He created projects at home where he loved to garden, harvest wood, boil maple syrup, and restore old cars and trucks. Family was very important to Ron, and he enjoyed road trips in his 1980 Corvette throughout Maine and New England and as far south as North Carolina. In his final years he and Karla met their sons and granddaughters to create memorable moments. Ron was a 29-year friend of Bill W, and after he found sobriety, he hiked the 100 highest peaks in New England to celebrate.

Ron is survived by his wife, Karla of Freeport, two sons, Andrew of Quechee, Vt. and Trevor of White River Junction, Vt., and mother, Thelma Seaman, of Hallowell.

He was predeceased by his sister, Caroline Brown of Augusta, and he has two brothers, Michael and Eric of Litchfield, and one sister, Ann Johansen of Winterport. Ron dearly loved granddaughters, Ava and Claire Saemann of Hartland, Vt., and he leaves many beloved nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at the Foster Cemetery in Monticello, Maine, on June 19, 2021, at 10 a.m., with Deacon Al Burleigh officiating, and a memorial service will be held at the St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Freeport, on July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m., with Ron’s nephew, the Reverend Brett McLaughlin S.J. officiating. Arrangements are being made by Bowers Funeral Home, Houlton.

Those who wish to contribute in memory of Ron may make donations to CHANS Home Health and Hospice of Brunswick or Alcoholics Anonymous, Portland.

