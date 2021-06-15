RICHMOND – Jackie Dawn Cormier (Cole) Brown, 46, passed on Nov. 21, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta. She was born on Sept. 4, 1974 in Augusta, the daughter of Tonia Laliberte and husband Lawrence “Tarz”, and the late Clarence J. Cormier.

Jackie was a member of the South Gardiner Baptist Church. In her younger years, she had a love of horses especially her pony, Misty. Jackie excelled at counted cross-stitch, loved hiking, swimming, camping and was a voracious reader.

Jackie was a very hard worker. When she lived in Philadelphia, she managed McDonald’s. Upon returning to Richmond, she worked at Gary’s Quik Stop. Later at Lisbon Healthcare and finally, her favorite job was at Maximus in Augusta.

She was predeceased by her father, Clarence J. Cormier; and paternal grandparents Marie and Alphee Cormier, maternal grandparents Josephine & Embert Stevens; uncle Joseph H. Stevens, aunt J. Bud Christianson; cousins Alfred Christianson and Leon Fales.

Jackie is survived by a son Brett Cole of Millville, N.J.; husband of 12 years Joseph Brown of Richmond, his parents Karen and Fred Brown of Gardiner; brother Pete Brown of Benton; mother and step father Tonia and Lawrence Laliberte of Richmond; sisters Carol Sanborn and husband Steve, of Dresden, Michelle Cormier of Dresden, Julie and her husband Stan Carte of Bristol, N.H., half sister Diane Cormier of Yulee, Fla., stepsisters Pam and Steve Johnson of Augusta, Patricia Cram of Chelsea, Ann and Tom Sears of Baltimore, Md.; nephews Zach Sanborn, Nick Ramsay and his wife Samantha and their son Clarence Ramsay; nieces Danah Ramsay; and Jess Warren and her husband Ethan; many aunts, uncle and cousins.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, South Gardiner, with Pastor Keith Hilton officiating. Refreshments to follow at the South Gardiner Baptist Church Hall.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357

