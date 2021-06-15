Adrienne C. Talbot 1937 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Adrienne C. Talbot, beloved sister to David Brillant of Lincoln, Conrad Brillant and Joline St. Pierre of Topsham; Beloved mom to Brenda Talbot, of Pierson, Fla. and David Talbot of Lewiston; A cherished grandmother to Alicia Beth Talbot of Brunswick and Moriah Lee Flood of San Diego, Calif; And “Ta Tante” to several nieces and nephews, greatly loving and loved by family and friends was carried in the hands of God from home to heaven on June 10, 2021. She was 83 years young. Her years, whether helping in raising her younger siblings, working in the various local factories or the awesome privilege of caring for children in her home and her retired years, was one of bestowing love, care and showering gifts from the heart and hand as she blessed those she had relationships with. Near or far, her heart touched lives too numerous to count. Her marriage to Roger L. Talbot and their 58 year journey fulfilled her walk in life. Their years together based on faith and vows help compliment the Adrienne everyone loved and cherished. Her courage and strength as a woman of Faith gave her what she needed to carry on 7 years without her husband. She was blessed with family and surrounded by many friends. A 67 year Member of The Daughters of Isabella, she committed her time to service until health slowed her down, yet her dedication never wavered in prayer for her sisters of the Father Remy Circle 508. A longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and The Evergreens Club when able, and her Mondays were dedicated to her volunteer work at the Evergreens Bingo. She was a lifetime faithful member of St. John’s The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Brunswick. Thank you to all the medical staff who assisted her journey with cancer, specifically, and her recent overwhelming health issues. A huge Thank You to the Chan’s Hospice Team whose unceasing and constant care and family support provided Adrienne with her heart’s desire and the dignity of passing in the comfort of her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Parish, St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church, Brunswick. Burial will take place on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd, Augusta. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, Adrienne requests donations be made to: St Judes Children’s Research Hospital, to which she has financially and prayerfully supported for 20 years. Please donate online to: http://giftfunds.org/ AdrienneTalbot or by mail to St. Judes Children’s Hospital P.O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-0050 in loving memory of Adrienne Talbot

