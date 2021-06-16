Georgetown residents re-elected Richard Donaldson to serve a second three-year term on the town’s board of selectmen.
Donaldson received 254 votes Tuesday, trumping his challenger, Aria Eee, who earned 188, according to election results provided by Election Warden Amanda Campbell.
This story will be updated.
