SCARBOROUGH — Dennis R. Powers, 74, of Scarborough, Maine, passed away at home on June 8, 2021.

Denny was born on Nov. 10, 1946, in Saginaw, Michigan, the son of Harry M. and Phyllis E. (Kniebbe) Powers. His sibling, Sandra J. Powers, predeceased him. Denny grew up in Saginaw and graduated from Arthur Hill High School in June 1964. Shortly after finishing high school, Denny was drafted into the United States Army in 1966, and honorably served his country in Vietnam with the 9th Infantry Division. He received several medals for his selfless service. Upon his return to Michigan, Denny married and had two children. His eldest daughter, Melissa K. Powers Fonville, predeceased him in 2010. His daughter, Margo M. Powers continues to live in Michigan.

Denny married Jane (Black) in 1983, and together they raised three wonderful children: Laura Ann of New York City, Cody Jonathan of Portland, Maine, and Joshua Harrison of Arlington, Massachusetts. The family resided in Saginaw, where Denny worked for over 30 years in manufacturing with Saginaw Steering Gear, before they moved to Scarborough in 2001. In Maine, Denny worked at Choices Are for Everyone (CAFE), where he helped individuals with developmental, cognitive and behavioral health challenges live their best life. Throughout his employment, Denny was able to befriend, encourage, and support dozens of individuals. Denny was a deeply intelligent, well-read man with a tender heart and an endless sense of humor. He was a talented athlete who played for decades in various softball leagues in Saginaw Township, excelling as a pitcher. Denny coached several of his children’s sports teams when they were young, and enjoyed Cody and Josh’s soccer games, and Laura’s tennis matches. Denny shared countless joyful hours watching and discussing his favorite teams — the Red Sox and the Patriots — following Tom Brady’s (MI) accolades with a sense of pride. An exceptional fisherman, he also taught his children how to cast and bait lines. Denny had a beautiful singing voice which he used often; all of his children share his love of music. He especially enjoyed listening to Laura play the piano. Denny always encouraged his children to experience new things, and was proud of their talents and accomplishments. Denny was greatly loved by his family and will be forever cherished in memory and spirit.

A private funeral service with family and close friends will be officiated by Reverend Dwayne Hopkins with a burial to follow at Black Point Cemetery, Scarborough, Maine. Arrangements are to be handled by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charities serving our Veteran Community: Operation Gratitude www.operationgratitude.com and Give An Hour www.giveanhour.org

