Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Wed. 6/23 4 p.m. Transportation Committee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 6/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 6/22 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee
Tues. 6/22 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/23 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 6/23 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 6/24 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Thur. 6/24 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 6/21 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Don Russell Room
Tues. 6/22 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
