Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Wed. 6/23 4 p.m. Transportation Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 6/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 6/22 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues. 6/22 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 6/23 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 6/23 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 6/24 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Thur. 6/24 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 6/21 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Don Russell Room

Tues. 6/22 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

