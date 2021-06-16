Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Wed.  6/23  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  6/21  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  6/22  5 p.m.  Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues.  6/22  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/23  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  6/23  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  6/24  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Thur.  6/24  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  6/21  7 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Don Russell Room

Tues.  6/22  4:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
