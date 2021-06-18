Top county teacher to lead Brunswick Junior High School

An educator who was named the 2015 Oxford County Teacher of the Year has been selected as the new principal at Brunswick Junior High School.

Laurie Catanese comes to the leadership post at the junior high school after spending 11 of her 14 years in education as an elementary school teacher, middle school teacher and, most recently, as high school assistant principal, according to a prepared release.

Catanese serves on the Maine State Teacher of the Year state selection team following her tenure as county teacher of the year.

“Laurie emerged from a robust candidate pool, and I believe Laurie is a great fit for BJHS and will

serve our students, parents, faculty/staff and community well,” Superintendent Phil Potenziano said in a newsletter to the district.

” … Most notably, she collaborated with others to start a community-based experiential learning team for at-risk middle school students,” he added.

In addition, the Brunswick School Department welcomed Ruth Joyce as assistant director of Special Education.

Joyce, who lives in Brunswick, has four years of experience in special education administration. She has been working with Lewiston Public Schools as a special education supervisor, according to the release. She also has experience as an early childhood special education teacher, pre-K teacher and a resource room teacher.

She currently serves on the Restorative Justice Institute of Maine Board.

Waldorf school graduates largest class to date

Freeport-based Maine Coast Waldorf School graduated its largest class to date on June 12: Carly Blackburn, Clara Bossi, Sophia Caron, Aidan Clay, Lauren Eichler, Satchel Kaplan, Billy Karugira, Grace Kessler, Olivia Labaree, Evelyn Lukis, Natasha Martin, Kai Myers, Matinicus Neveu, Olivia Reynolds, Sophie Roberts-Fishman, Kira Salter-Gurau, Pearl Sapirstein, Aidan Stark-Chessa, Owen Stefanakos, Baxter Van West, Finn Veercamp, Mamie Whittier, Miles Winslow and Seamus Woodruff.

Brunswick student chosen for $10K scholarship

Luke Cheseldine of Brunswick was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from Atlantic Federal Credit Union.

Cheseldine was chosen from graduating high school seniors who are members at Atlantic and applied for the Atlantic College Scholarship program. The applicants were asked to provide an essay; a reference letter from a high school teacher or counselor; a résumé, including community service; and their transcript.

In addition, Halorie Kivler of Freeport High School was awarded a $1,500 scholarship.

Bath school serving free breakfast in July

Regional School Unit 1 will be offering free breakfast to all students in Bath this summer.

Breakfast will be served at Fisher-Mitchell School, 597 High St., Bath, from 8-8:30 a.m. from July 6 and continue Monday through Thursday until July 29.

The morning meal is available to all children ages 2-18 without charge and will consist of a choice of cereal and milk or a whole-grain breakfast bar and a choice of fruit or juice.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like RSU 1 to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer.

