Kiwanis Beach in Standish, a popular destination for families, will not be open to the public for general admission this summer.

“Due to Covid-19 we were unsure of the direction of our State in January 2021 due to the pandemic. We were unable to advertise and interview applicants for a vendor,” a post on the Kiwanis Beach Facebook page says.

The beach will be open to local recreation departments on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and it will be open to pre-booked groups, who can reserve their spots.

To book a group, call Kiwanis Clubhouse at 207-642-4036 or email [email protected]

