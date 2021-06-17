CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Bruce Edward Brady, 65, of Cheyenne, Wyo. passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home.

Bruce was born Jan. 28, 1955, in Kittery, a son of the late Manus Brady and Helen (Cyr) Mohn.

Bruce served honorably in the United States Air fore for 29 and a half years, rising to F. E. Warren AFB Command Chief. He was recognized as one of 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year for 1985. He also enjoyed working as the Chief Human Resource Officer for Blue Federal Credit Union for 11 years. He was very active in the community and served numerous organizations including Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Military Affairs Committee, the Traveling Vietnam War Memorial, and president of Blue Federal Credit Union Foundation. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, golfing, recreational shooting and riding his motorcycle.

Any person that ever came into Bruce’s life he was happy to take the time to get to know and mentor. He was generous, kind and always willing to step up and fill a void when he saw a need. Bruce always put others before himself and his love for his family and friends knew no limits. He will be remembered for his wonderful smile and the way he tried to make the most of each day he was given.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Robin Brady; son, Joshua Brady (Jen), daughter, Christine Coram (Scott); and grandchildren Aidan and Cole Coram. He is also survived by his mother, Helen Mohn; brothers Dan Brady (Teresa), Russ Brady (Maggie), Scott Mohn (Kelley) and sisters Debi Marzilli (Larry) and Dawn Paquet.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on Saturday, June 26 at the home of Debi and Larry Marzilli, 6 Marzilli Way, Windham, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

