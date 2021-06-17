PORTLAND – Dr. Donald W. Verrier, 81, of Alpine Rd., passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021 at Bay Square in Yarmouth. He was born on April 10, 1940, the second son of the late Conrad and Alice Verrier (Lemieux).

During his youth he worked as a clerk in his father’s and grandfather’s store at Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport prior to graduating from St. Louis High School in Biddeford. After attending St. Michael’s college in Vermont, he went on to graduate with a dental degree from Georgetown University School of Dental Medicine in 1965. Soon thereafter he was commissioned in the United States Army as a captain in the Dental Corps during the Vietnam conflict and was stationed in Schwaebisch Gmund Germany where he met his future wife, Sieglinde “Sigi”, whom he married On Dec. 8, 1968.

Upon returning to the States, he began his private practice in dentistry, eventually building and establishing Portland Dental Health Care Center in 1978. A consummate professional, Dr. Don achieved numerous fellowships within the profession and built a solid reputation, was well liked and respected by his employees, peers, patients and friends, all of whom will miss him greatly. After 48 years in dentistry, Dr. Don retired in 2013 to spend his final years traveling extensively, and, yes, missing dentistry.

Dr. Don will always be remembered for his relentless work ethic, biting sense of humor, love for his family and his clandestine generosity toward others, friend or stranger, it made no difference. His advice and support has touched innumerable lives and will reverberate for generations beyond his passing.

He is predeceased by his parents, Conrad and Alice.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Sigi; his daughters, Jasmin Boucouvalas of Saco, Michelle Davis and Nicole Foster of Falmouth; his grandchildren Shaun, Robert, Joshua and Brandon; his brother, Dr. Roger Verrier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A wake and memorial service to celebrate Dr. Don’s life will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. The Celebration of Life party will follow in the same location with amazing food and beverages courtesy of Don himself!

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please come with your best Dr. Don story!

