Anna Dalgleish 1950 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Anna Dalgleish, 70, died Jan.11, 2021, in Oregon after a long illness. Anna was born in California in 1950 to Wesley and Sally Ivy. She also lived in Oregon, Washington, Missouri, Florida and Maine over her lifetime, finding joy wherever she went. Anna’s huge heart was reflected in her work as a nurse in labor and delivery, neonatal ICU, community health, school health and other areas. She was married to Frederick Dalgleish and loved raising their five children in the Brunswick, Maine area. Anna was energetic, compassionate, curious and adventurous. She loved to laugh and enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, gardening, reading and being outdoors. Apparent to all who knew her was Anna’s heart for God and love for family, friends and strangers alike. Anna is survived by her brother, James Ivy, her husband of 50 years, Frederick Dalgleish, her five children, Holly with sons Torrey and Trent Charnock; Hailey Thacker, her husband Christopher and their sons, Harrison and Alden; Paul and his daughters, Emma and Sophia; Michael, his wife Anna and their daughters, Lena and Josephine; Jon and his children, Perrin and Ellery, and many other beloved, extended family members. Anna was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Carolyn Comptois. She hoped to meet her whole family again in heaven someday. A celebration of her life will be held at the Brunswick Seventh Day Adventist Church on June 27, 2021 at 2 p.m.

