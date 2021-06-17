DOVER, N.H. – Kurt Phillip MacVittie, 58, a resident of Dover died Saturday, June 12, 2021, after battling brain cancer. He passed at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Kurt was born Jan. 1, 1963, in Oscoda, Mich., the son of Herbert Walter and Liselotte “Lisa” Isaack MacVittie and is a graduate of Oscoda High School. He moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where he met his wife and began his business as a general contractor as well as fine carpentry and design.

Kurt was a loving and dedicated husband, father and friend. He was always willing to help and had a passion for nature. He seemed to notice those in need, be they human or animal, and went out of his way to lend aid. His family would never know what he would bring home next!

He enjoyed many activities, including riding motorcycles, coin collecting and metal detecting as well as caring for his pride and joy, his 1954 Chrysler New Yorker. He could always be found with a cup of coffee or a Coke in hand.

Kurt is predeceased by his father, Herbert MacVittie Sr.; and his brother, Herbert MacVittie Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi MacVittie; and his two sons, Quinn Rhys MacVittie and his wife Alexandra, and Liam Bryce MacVittie, all of Dover, N.H.; his mother, Lisa MacVittie of Cincinnati; a brother, Don MacVittie and his wife Lori, sister, Dawn Wendy MacVittie and her husband John Price.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, June 22 between 5-8 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells.

A celebration of Kurt’s life will be held Wednesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells. The interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery, Wells.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Kurt's Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to his favorite charity,

Center for Wildlife

P.O. Box 620

Cape Neddick, ME 03902

