Built in 2014, this bright house is part of the quiet Dunstan Village Crossing community in West Scarborough. Located just over three miles to Pine Point Beach, there’s also easy access to town amenities, major roadways, the airport, local Amtrak station, Maine Mall and downtown Portland.

The open concept dining room, kitchen, sunroom and living room, with built-in storage and a gas fireplace, is perfect for any lifestyle. A primary, en suite bedroom with generous closet space is on the first floor as well.

Highlights 2,256 SF home with three bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms, two-car garage and patio on a nearly quarter acre lot

First-floor primary suite, second-floor office and a partially finished basement give all households plenty of room to spread out

Move-in ready: 2014 construction in a quiet, West Scarborough development, close to beaches, farms, golf courses, the airport and Interstate 95

Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a full bath along with a little den or office space that is equipped with a French door and interior window. The basement is partially finished with a 1/2 bath and bar seating to become an ideal media or game room with still more room for storage.

Completing the home is an oversized, attached garage, economical heat and air conditioning, and inviting patio on the irrigated lawn. This place checks a lot of boxes, but the best one is “move-in ready.” After your belongings arrive, you can flip on the A/C and put your feet up in this comfortable, well-maintained home.

18 McCann Way is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live.” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous