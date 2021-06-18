Sharon-Leigh (McNamara) Leclair 1954 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Sharon- Leigh (McNamara) Leclair, of Harpswell, passed away June 14, 2021, at Mid-Coast Hospital with her family by her side. Sharon was born in Big Springs, Texas, on Dec. 4, 1954, the daughter of Daniel and Christine (Mazerolle) McNamara. After graduating from Brunswick High School in 1973, she married her high school sweetheart, Regis on July 14, 1973. Together, they made their home in Brunswick for 25 years before moving to their summer residence in Harpswell, full-time. After their children had grown, she and Reggie enjoyed taking annual cruises, exploring the various ports of call they would visit. Sharon also took great pride in supporting her grandchildren and was a fixture in the stands as they competed on local fields, diamonds, and ice rinks. Sharon worked in various roles for Shaw’s Supermarkets for 28 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 202. She is survived by her husband, Regis of nearly 48 years; son, Greg, his wife Kerrie, and granddaughter, Amelie of Portland; daughter, Janessa, her husband, Michael, grandson, Braylon, and granddaughter, Caleigh of Phippsburg; her sister, Jeri and brother-in-law Ed Veaudry of Syracuse, N.Y.; brother, Daniel McNamara Jr. of Freeport; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Mary Lou, and brother, Patrick. Services will be private. The family would like to thank Dr. Haney and his team at New England Cancer Specialists, Dr. Bussone and Nurse Abby of Mid Coast Hospital, all of whom treated Sharon with such dignity, care, and compassion. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cundy’s Harbor Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Burr Taylor, 45 Taylor Road, Harpswell, ME 04079.

