Virginia MacDonald 1920 – 2021 BATH – Virginia MacDonald, 101, passed away peacefully at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was born the daughter of Sadie and Ernest Kingsbury on April 3, 1920. She graduated from Morse High in 1938 as Salutatorian of her class. She has been honored as the oldest member of Bath Alumni since 2015. Virginia worked as a bookkeeper at Bodwell Motors in Bath until retiring in 1985. She was a member of the Bath Business and Professional Women’s Club, attending many of their conventions. She was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club in Bath, and the Sr. Citizen’s Center, where she enjoyed playing bocce. Virginia’s greatest pleasure came from spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her daughter, Sandra and husband Steve Hinds of West Bath; a grandson, Eric and granddaughter, Amy Hinds, both of West Bath; great-grandchildren Lee, Matthew, and Hunter Hinds, Lucas Manson, and Ry Melendez of West Bath. Virginia is also survived by her sister, Eva Wood and husband, Joe, of West Bath; nieces Patsy Shaffer and Nancy Noyes of West Bath and their families. Virginia also leaves behind many friends. There will be a graveside service on Friday, June 18, at 1 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery on Oak Grove Ave. in Bath at 1 p.m. To share your thoughts and condolence with the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowerers, please send donations to Morse High Alumni Assoc. Bath, Maine.

