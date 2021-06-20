SANFORD – Gilbert N. L’Heureux, 90, a lifelong resident of Sanford, passed away on April 6, 2021, at home after a brief illness.

He was the beloved husband of Louise Bernard L’Heureux for 61 wonderful years.

Gil always said he was so fortunate to have his family, which included his daughter, Andrea Imbriaco and her husband Tony, of Westford, Mass., son, Greg L’Heureux and his wife Cathy of Scarborough, and son, Marc L’Heureux and his wife Heidi of Tokyo, Japan. He was Pepere to nine adored grandchildren, Dan, Ryan, Chris, Meagan, Colleen, Nick, Hannah, Jacob, and Eliza. Gil and Louise were also blessed to have two great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Delilah.

Gil was the son of William and Rose Anna L’Heureux. He was brother to Bill L’Heureux of Longmeadow, Mass., Dick L’Heureux of Topsham, deceased brother, Roger L’Heureux of Plymouth, Mass. and deceased sister, Paulette Lapointe of Kennebunk Beach.

A veteran of the Air Force, Gil served in the Korean War, including the Marshall Islands during the Pacific Proving Grounds testing. He then attended Grey’s Business School and worked at Wasco Products as a Purchasing Agent for 32 years.

Gil and Louise loved to travel and go on Sunday afternoon drives. Upon retirement, they wintered in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. enjoying life with friends old and new.

Golf was a passion for Gil throughout his life, and he enjoyed playing competitively with his children and grandchildren as recently as last fall. On his 90th birthday, he nearly shot his age! Gil was always up for a game of cribbage, bridge, cards, board games, or to watch a sporting event. There wasn’t a dog he met who didn’t love him, and the treats he carried everywhere in his pocket. His favorite fur babies were Scottie, Brady, and Sadie. Gil had a great sense of humor, a lively laugh, and a bright smile that he shared with all.

Gil often imparted words of wisdom to his family and friends: Tell people you love them, be kind, be grateful, and enjoy life! May we live like Gil.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford. Burial with military honors will follow at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Black-Walker Funeral Homes, 580 Main St., Springvale.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

ALSAC/St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105.

Guest Book