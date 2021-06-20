BANGOR – Joan M. Cox, of Bangor, passed away June 13, 2021 peacefully at home with family at her side. She was born in Bangor on July 23, 1929 to J. Edward and Muriel McInnis.

She graduated from Stearns High School in Millinocket where she was a majorette, cheerleader and participated in recitation competitions.

Joan married Bob McLean and together they had five children raising them in Lincoln, East Millinocket and, finally Millinocket.

Joan and her daughter, Dawn, participated in mother/daughter dance programs when Dawn was very young. She was also a Brownie scout leader, a school library volunteer, a band booster and a very vocal fan at all of her children’s sporting events. Joan welcomed all of her children’s friends into their home and she was beloved by them.

A member of the Millinocket Players, Joan sang and danced in several productions, fostering a life-long love of musical theater in her daughters.

In 1973, Joan married Clyde “Buzz” Cox. Together they shared 48 years of love and fun. In the early years of their marriage, they enjoyed snow-sledding and camping.

After retiring from her work as a bank teller, Joan and Buzz became Snowbirds. They spent winters first in Zephyrhills, Fla. and then Estero, Fla. and summers at Davis Pond in Eddington.

In March, Joan and Buzz returned to Bangor to live at Winterberry Heights.

Joan will be remembered for her kindness and her fun-loving spirit.

Joan was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Donald McInnis; and her daughter, Dawn.

She leaves behind her beloved Buzz; her brother, Dick McInnis and wife Alice of Millinocket; her children Bobby McLean and wife Barbara of Millinocket, Mike McLean and his wife Brenda of Windham, Ronnie McLean and his wife Wanda of Sun City, Ariz. and Lynne Gammon and husband Rick of Gorham; her stepchildren Clyde “Buzz” Cox Jr. and wife Rose of Ellsworth, Cara McCarty and husband David of Hermon, Tammy Clark and husband Alan of Thorndike and Tommy Higgins and wife Vicki of Hollis Center; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staffs of the following organizations for the loving care that Joan received, Northern Light EMMC, Kindred Hospice and Winterberry Heights. Special thanks to Carolyn and Andy.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed at memorial-alternatives.com

