LISBON – Ryan James Demmons, sadly and suddenly passed away at the age of 45 on June 16, 2021. He was the son of Kathleen and James Demmons as well as brother to his late sister, Amy Limanni.

Ryan lived his whole life in Maine, born in Portland on April 22, 1976, then living in Lisbon later on. He was a handyman who enjoyed fixing different things and worked as a painter for most of his life.

Ryan was the father to two daughters, Savanna and Khaleesi Demmons; and a son, Taylor Ferrante. He left behind many who loved him including his ex-wife, Erica Demmons; nieces, Cassandra A. Limanni and Desira Carver, nephews, Kyle J. Limanni, Jacob Demmons and Eric Limanni; grandkids, Raiden Ferrante, Elias Ferrante and Blake M.S. Carver; along with his best friend, Troy Rossignol and many others.

Ryan was a beloved father, son, family member, and friend who enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved everyone he met, always lending out a hand to anyone and was always very outgoing. His enjoyments in life were his family, fishing trips, hunting, camping, snowmobiling and much more. If you ever needed to find Ryan there was a good chance that he was outside doing something or spending time with his family.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation, 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 22 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church Street. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 24 at the family lot in the Angel of Hope section of Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Ryan will be deeply missed by everyone but we are thankful for the time and memories we got to have with him. To express condolences and to participate in Ryan’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

