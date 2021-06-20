SOUTH PORTLAND – Edna Louise Morrison passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021. Edna, a lifelong resident of South Portland, was born to Ella L. McFarland and Frederick L. Reynolds on March 30, 1920. She was born and raised on Henley Street, in the far eastern tip of the city. She attended East High Street School, Broadway Grammar School, and graduated from South Portland High School class of 1938. On Dec. 6, 1952, she married John Francis Morrison.

Edna first worked as a secretary in a real estate office and law firm. In 1960 she began her career working for the city of South Portland. She first worked as a secretary in the School Department and then spent nine years as the secretary to the South Portland City Manager. In 1971, she assumed the role of city clerk. After 23 years of working for the City of South Portland, Edna retired in 1983.

Edna found her 12-year career as city clerk interesting and rewarding. She enjoyed meeting people and thought of the community members who routinely came into the Clerk’s office as her friends….the hunters, fishermen and dog owners.

Edna was active in the South Portland First Congregational Church Women’s Club. She and her husband, John, better known as “Bump”, shared the love of sports. They were loyal fans of the Boston Red Sox and Celtics and bowled in a couple’s league. Edna was an avid reader and never backed down from the challenge of a difficult crossword puzzle. As a lover of nature, she felt blessed to have the beauty of Mill Creek Park in her back yard.

Edna is preceded in death by her husband, John Francis Morrison.

She is survived by her four children, Norma Jean Stover of Standish, Elizabeth Baka of Hobe Sound, Fla., Joanna Salamone of Poland, and John F. Morrison of Hixson, Tenn.

Edna was especially proud to be the grandmother to 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. “Ma” often entertained them, easily reciting the alphabet backwards at record speed. Ma was fondly referred to as the Family Matriarch.

At Edna’s request, there will be no visitation hours.

Edna’s family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staffs of Saint Andre Health Care Facility and Hospice of Southern Maine.

In addition, Edna’s family will be forever grateful for the loving care, compassion, and friendship extended to their mother by Cathy Mahan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to

Saint Andre Health Care Facility,

407 Pool St.,

Biddeford, ME 04005, and

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital,

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland, ME 04102.

