WESTFIELD, Ind. – Dennis Louis Lariviere, 73, of Westfield, Ind. passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his home in Indiana following a long illness.

He was born in Biddeford on Jan. 21, 1948, a son of the late Lionel and Mignonne (Sevigny) Lariviere. After graduation from Saint Louis High School in 1966, he attended Grahm Community College in Boston after which he enlisted in the Air Force. He completed his basic training in Texas and then was sent to Germany where he remained until he was honorably discharged.

Upon returning home, he attended Husson College in Bangor from which he graduated with a degree in Accounting. He was eventually employed by the federal government, first in the Washington, D.C. area, and then in Indianapolis where he remained until retirement.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Susan (McLeod) who remained by his side until the end; their sons Douglas, Michael, Matthew and Christopher and daughter, Elizabeth; also, grandchildren Lexi, Ashley and Violet. He is also survived by his sister, Janet McInnis, and his brother, Fr. Robert Lariviere; as well as many cousins.

There will be no visiting hours but attendees may offer condolences to the family in the vestibule of the church prior to the funeral. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Saint John Church, 207 York St. in Bangor at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. Committal Prayers, followed by military honors, will take place on Friday, June 25 at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.

