Our final poll of the spring sports campaign, focusing on the top teams in baseball, softball and lacrosse. These polls were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.
Baseball
1) South Portland
2) Freeport
3) Greely
4) Falmouth
5) Cheverus
6) Scarborough
Softball
1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Scarborough
3) South Portland
4) Portland
5) Greely
6) NYA
Boys’ lacrosse
1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Scarborough
3) Waynflete
4) Yarmouth
5) Falmouth
6) Greely
Girls’ lacrosse
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Greely
4) Scarborough
5) Waynflete
6) Greely
