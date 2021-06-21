On Tuesday, June 8, I had the pleasure of observing Yarmouth’s local election. As an election observer for the League of Women Voters of Maine, I observed the democratic process of voting operating smoothly and efficiently.
Despite a 90-degree June morning, the stream of voters entering the polling place was steady. These voters were met with clearly marked signs of where to park, where to enter, and where to check in. The polling place layout was clear and provided space to distance. There were masks and hand sanitizer stations offered at entry and all poll workers were following Covid-19 protocols.
The poll workers efficiently went about their day, displaying sample ballots, checking residents in, guiding voters in the right directions, assisting in processing ballots and answering questions when needed. In my observation position at the front of the room, the cheerful feel of community, the excitement of democratic participation and the trust and appreciation for those working at the polls were all palpable feelings that carried on throughout the day.
On Election Day, I felt an overwhelming sense of trust in the routine process of casting one’s ballot, a sense most supported by those who work to ensure that local elections operate as smoothly as what I had the pleasure to observe.
Lindley Saffeir
Pownal
