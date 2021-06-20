Who doesn’t love a gut rehab? This Cape was stripped to the studs in 2015 and emerged sumptuous and streamlined, thoroughly modernized and ready for another lifetime. Its little neighborhood of dead-end streets is set between Canco Woods, Payson Park and Back Cove. Several excellent restaurants and schools are in walking distance.

From the new farmer’s porch, you enter the central living, dining and kitchen area, united by marbled gray epoxy floors. The silvery slick finish continues upstairs as well. In line of sight is the back deck, overlooking a re-imagined, irrigated and fenced lawn.

Custom cherry cabinets by R.G. Eaton Woodworks encase a stainless-steel, Café appliance suite, including convection oven and microwave, dual drawer dishwasher and wine fridge. Super-white granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms have an unexpected matte finish.

Since the central fireplace was removed, the core of the home is a two-story, steel and glass staircase. Hickory treads span custom strings by local welder Victor Plourde. The finished basement (with the best bathroom sink in the house) has room for laundry, a media room and a home gym.

Upstairs, the expanded dormer and doorway transoms add space and light, including the primary’s walk-in closet. Excellent details on the first and second-floor bathrooms echo each other: minimalist fixtures, hammered nickel sinks, pebble shower floors.

One more spot: the attached garage is heated and cooled like the house, its walls lined with nickel gap shiplap. Upstairs is a bonus room, which is used as an executive-worthy office/hideout at the moment.

This whole home is a happy place. Is it yours?

9 Kineo St. is listed by Glenna Irvine, Designated Broker, Maine Community Real Estate. Please contact Glenna at 207-749-9098 or at [email protected]

