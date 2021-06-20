I wish Gov. Mills would take a positive position on the Pine Tree Power initiative. Yes, there are things in the bill that need to be ironed out. For example, demand that the board of trustees be experienced in energy distribution. She could be a leader in helping to iron these issues out.

As for the issue of local tax revenue being diminished by the loss of taxes on Central Maine Power and Versant, why a special levy on this particular nonprofit cannot be part of the bill is beyond me. As if there never have been special cases. Anyone care to examine the federal tax code for special cases and show me that it doesn’t happen?

As an aside, though some want to call the Pine Tree initiative an example of socialism, so are public libraries, public health, etc. Get serious and stop the fear mongering. The Pine Tree initiative would be a nonprofit.

Robert Miller

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: