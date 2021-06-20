I wish Gov. Mills would take a positive position on the Pine Tree Power initiative. Yes, there are things in the bill that need to be ironed out. For example, demand that the board of trustees be experienced in energy distribution. She could be a leader in helping to iron these issues out.
As for the issue of local tax revenue being diminished by the loss of taxes on Central Maine Power and Versant, why a special levy on this particular nonprofit cannot be part of the bill is beyond me. As if there never have been special cases. Anyone care to examine the federal tax code for special cases and show me that it doesn’t happen?
As an aside, though some want to call the Pine Tree initiative an example of socialism, so are public libraries, public health, etc. Get serious and stop the fear mongering. The Pine Tree initiative would be a nonprofit.
Robert Miller
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health
Controversial new Alzheimer’s drug gives patients in Maine hope
-
Sports
A big course muscles up for the Live and Work in Maine Open
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Imagining a different way of celebrating Father’s Day
-
Food
South Portland knishery owner won’t want for staff, as long as he’s got his dad
-
Sports
Read all our coverage on the Live and Work in Maine Open
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.