On June 8, I had the privilege of acting as a nonpartisan election observer in Portland at the District 2, Precinct 2 location (Portland Expo).

While the number of voters was sparse during my three hours there, the integrity of the process was clearly visible. Poll workers observed regulations and answered questions with knowledge, integrity and respect for the voter. Issues relative to registration, check-in or confusion about the ballot were handled in an approachable, quiet and civil manner.

Credit goes out to all the poll workers, who acted with dedicated civic responsibility in protecting both the voter and the process. Special thanks to Roseanne and the workers at Precinct 2, who were so accommodating to me.

Louise Janelle

West Bath

