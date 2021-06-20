On June 8, I had the privilege of acting as a nonpartisan election observer in Portland at the District 2, Precinct 2 location (Portland Expo).
While the number of voters was sparse during my three hours there, the integrity of the process was clearly visible. Poll workers observed regulations and answered questions with knowledge, integrity and respect for the voter. Issues relative to registration, check-in or confusion about the ballot were handled in an approachable, quiet and civil manner.
Credit goes out to all the poll workers, who acted with dedicated civic responsibility in protecting both the voter and the process. Special thanks to Roseanne and the workers at Precinct 2, who were so accommodating to me.
Louise Janelle
West Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health
Controversial new Alzheimer’s drug gives patients in Maine hope
-
Sports
A big course muscles up for the Live and Work in Maine Open
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Imagining a different way of celebrating Father’s Day
-
Food
South Portland knishery owner won’t want for staff, as long as he’s got his dad
-
Sports
Read all our coverage on the Live and Work in Maine Open
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.