Carrie Kinne, executive director of the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust for the past 13 years, departed the Bath-based land conservation organization at the end of May. She takes over as executive director of the Freeport Conservation Trust.

“I am very proud of KELT’s staff, who allow me to leave the organization in capable, caring hands,” Kinne said. “When I arrived at KELT, I was brand new to land trust work. I am grateful to KELT’s Board of Directors and our supportive communities for taking a chance and allowing me to learn, grow, and help make KELT the successful organization it is today.”

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership-supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary.

During Kinne’s time at Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, the organization has grown from a staff of two to a staff of five and has protected over 4,117 acres from development, among other accomplishments, according to the land trust.

“It’s tough to imagine KELT without Carrie and her dynamism being part of it,” said Kennebec Estuary Land Trust Board President Reeve Wood, “but renewal is important and one of Carrie’s biggest accomplishments was to leave us with a really strong staff that, together with our membership and volunteers, will see us through this change and use it as a chance to build an even stronger organization.”

Former Program Director Becky Kolak has been appointed acting director and will conduct an organizational assessment before beginning the search for a permanent replacement.

“We’re very lucky to have Becky to step into this role,” Wood said. “She has the knowledge and relationships to keep KELT working, and that gives us a chance to take a good look in the mirror and be very thoughtful about what we need to look for in our next executive director.”

