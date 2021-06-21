Charles T. Brennan, 87, of Arundel Road, Kennebunkport, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Kennebunkport, Dec. 26, 1933, the son of William and Grace Leach Brennan.

Charles attended school in Kennebunkport and went to work for the town of Kennebunkport at the age of 13. He worked for the town of Kennebunkport in the Department of Public Works for over 40 years.

He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, mowing his lawn, splitting wood, vegetable gardening, helping others and dancing at many of the local places.

Charles is predeceased by his wife of over 40 years Reinette Brennan, two children, Shean and June, brothers, Bob, Mike, Jerry, Kenny, sisters, June Wilson, Pat Miller, Kate Goucher, Franny Hanson, Mildred Healy and Evelyn Theobold, and two grandchildren, Tracy and James.

Survivors include his significant other, Patricia Fay, a son, Patrick Brennan, three daughters, Debbie Prout, Kathi Brennan and Patience Brennan, two sisters, Wilma “Gig” Norman and Jane “Twink” McGuire, and four grandchildren June, Josh, Jerry and Shannon, six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his services.

