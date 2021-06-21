SUNSET RIDGE
Ladies League — Class A — Gross: Connie Schmiesser, 42. Net: Ann Babbitt, 32.
Class B — Gross: Lynn Gull, 48. Net: Dianne Rossi, 32.
Class C — Gross: Sharon Farr, 50. Net: Pat Dunelle, 33.
Class D — Gross: Cindy Bridgham, 58. Net: Ruthie Jackson, 44
Gold — Net: Jean Gately, 33
