SUNSET RIDGE

Ladies League — Class A — Gross: Connie Schmiesser, 42. Net: Ann Babbitt, 32.
Class B — Gross: Lynn Gull, 48. Net: Dianne Rossi, 32.
Class C — Gross: Sharon Farr, 50. Net: Pat Dunelle, 33.
Class D — Gross: Cindy Bridgham, 58. Net: Ruthie Jackson, 44
Gold — Net: Jean Gately, 33

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles