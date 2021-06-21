FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars are bringing back veteran forward Blake Comeau on a $1 million, one-year contract.

The 35-year-old Comeau led Dallas forwards with 106 hits while scoring 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) last season. Comeau has spent three of his 15 seasons with the Stars.

“Blake’s approach to the game, coupled with his determination and physical presence on the ice, has been a tremendous asset for us over the past three seasons,” general manager Jim Nill said Monday.

Comeau has 140 goals and 192 assists in 903 games. He has also played in 53 playoff games, including last year’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in the NHL’s playoff bubble. Comeau has 12 career postseason points (six goals, six assists).

Comeau was a second-round pick by the New York Islanders in 2004. He also played for Calgary, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Colorado.

KRAKEN: Seattle hired former NHL forward JT Brown as the television analyst for their inaugural season, the team announced.

Brown has not played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season with Minnesota. He spent the past year playing with Bjorkloven in Sweden. His announcement that he is joining the broadcast team in Seattle was made simultaneously with his announcement that he’s retiring from playing.

Brown will be paired with veteran television announcer John Forslund on Kraken broadcasts.

WILD: Former NHL player and Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers died after a battle with lung cancer, the team and University of Minnesota-Duluth said. He was 58.

Kurvers served as Minnesota’s assistant general manager since 2018. Minnesota-Duluth athletics spokesman Brian Nystrom said the hockey program there was informed of Kurvers’ death by Kurvers’ family. The Wild said Kurvers died at his home Monday morning.

Kurvers won the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player at Minnesota Duluth in 1984. He played 11 NHL seasons from 1984-1995 with the Canadiens, Sabres, Devils, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Islanders and Mighty Ducks before going into management.

ISLANDERS: In the midst of the New York Islanders’ second straight trip to the semifinal round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and nearly 4 1/2 months before the opening of their new arena, season tickets for the first season in their new home are sold out.

UBS Arena, under construction next to the racetrack at Belmont Park and expected to open in November with a capacity of around 17,000 for hockey, has sold its allotment of about 15,000 season tickets, the Islanders announced Monday.

