YORK — Caleb Manuel, a 19-year-old amateur from Topsham, has qualified for this week’s Live and Work in Maine Open, a professional golf tournament at Falmouth Country Club.

Manuel shot a 6-under 66 in the Monday Qualifier at The Ledges Golf Club to finish tied for third, He earned one of eight spots in the Korn Ferry Tour event that will make its debut in Maine on Thursday. The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental arm of the PGA Tour.

The 2020 Maine Junior amateur champion recently completed his freshman season at the University of Connecticut. Manuel had six birdies, three on the front nine and three on the back. It was his first attempt at trying to qualify for a professional tour event.

“I want to play at the next level so it’s going to be a good test to see what it takes,” Manuel said.

Jace McCarron, 27, a pro without tour status from Jacksonville, Florida, shot the low round, 8-under 64. It is the first time McCarron, a native of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has qualified for a Korn Ferry event.

Josh McCarthy, 24, who recently completed his senior season at NCAA champion Pepperdine was second at 65. Tying with Manuel at 66 was Zander Winston, 27, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

This story will be updated.

