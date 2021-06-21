Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  6/23  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  6/23  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Thur.  6/24  4 p.m.  METRO Board of Directors

Thur.  6/24  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Fri.  6/25  5:30 p.m.  Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization  TBD

Mon.  6/28  8 a.m.  Broadband Planning Committee

Mon.  6/28  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Tues.  6/29  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  6/29  noon  Mayor’s Monthly Zoom

