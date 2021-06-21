Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 6/23 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 6/23 5 p.m. Rent Board
Thur. 6/24 4 p.m. METRO Board of Directors
Thur. 6/24 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Fri. 6/25 5:30 p.m. Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization TBD
Mon. 6/28 8 a.m. Broadband Planning Committee
Mon. 6/28 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Tues. 6/29 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 6/29 noon Mayor’s Monthly Zoom
