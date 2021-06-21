State health officials reported just 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no additional deaths.

While case numbers are often lower on Mondays because of a slow-down in testing volume on weekends, Maine’s seven-day average of new cases of the viral disease continues to trend downward. The weekly average stood at 36 on Monday compared to 51 per day for the week ending on June 14 and a seven-day average of 99 on June 1, according to figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of new cases reported daily has stayed below 100 in Maine for more than two weeks at a time when tourists are flocking back to the state. The springtime peak for new cases occurred in mid-April, when they averaged more than 475 new reports daily.

There have been at least 854 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Maine and 68,844 total confirmed or probable cases since the coronavirus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

Health care providers have now administered more than 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

Just over 57 percent of the state’s population of 1.3 million residents had received either both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-shot vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson as of Sunday or morning. That figure rises to 64.8 percent when zeroing in on the age 12 and older population that is currently eligible for vaccination.

This story will be updated.

