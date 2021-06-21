The first full day of summer will be marked by a severe weather threat for parts of western Maine.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting western Maine, especially north of route 2, for some potentially nasty storms in the afternoon.

A warm front rolls north through Maine, bringing mostly cloudy skies in the morning.

As it passes, warm air and humidity will move in. Temperatures should top out near 90 degrees in some western spots.

Along that front, a few storms may form. The warm, humid air signals lots of energy for storms to use.

They’re in an environment that supports rotation, thanks to the warm front being nearby.

While heavy rain and strong wind gusts are still the biggest risk for severe weather on Monday, there could be some hail under mature thunderstorms. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out given this set up.

Reminder: this is mostly for inland areas in western Maine.

These could also pack a punch, and are generally expected after 5 p.m. on Monday.

The severe weather threat will diminish after, but the clouds linger and humidity sticks around into Tuesday.

The lingering front on Tuesday and locally high moisture content in the atmosphere mean mostly cloudy skies all day with isolated torrential downpours.

The amount of moisture in the atmosphere will be quite high, so anything that pops will rain heavily.

No severe weather is expected on Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the 70s under cloudy skies.

Wednesday shows drier air moving in, with absolutely beautiful weather to follow.

Every day from Wednesday through Friday will feature sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 70s to near 80.

This will be a gorgeous stretch of weather to enjoy, but make sure you have a way to get weather alerts on Monday should storms become strong to severe.

