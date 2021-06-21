A Pownal man was killed Sunday when his pickup truck crashed into a tree on Hodsdon Road, police said.

Steven McKay, 36, was driving his 2008 Nissan Titan truck when he lost control on a corner and his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash took place in the area of 527 Hodsdon Road around 7 p.m. The sheriff’s office, Maine State Police and the Pownal Fire Department went to the scene and discovered McKay had been thrown from the vehicle by the impact. He was dead at the scene.

Speed appears to have been the cause of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office offers their condolences to the friends and family of McKay and wish to remind drivers of the dangers of driving too fast,” the release said. “Tragic deaths like this can easily be avoided by always following the speed limit and wearing your seat belt.”

