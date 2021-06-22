Midcoast Youth Center has kicked off fundraising for the 2021 Set for Success event, where Regional School Unit 1 students are equipped for the school year with a backpack and school supplies.

A community member donated $5,000 to kick off the fundraiser and local visual artist K Harris is donating 50% of her Etsy sales to the center in June and July.

Set for Success works to ensure that pre-K through high school each student begins their year on a level playing field where school supplies are concerned. About 600 students are served each year.

“We encourage all families throughout RSU1 to attend,” Midcoast Youth Center Executive Director Jamie Dorr said. “That way, it’s truly a community event. Beyond diminishing the possibility of stigma, the event takes on a kind of celebratory feel, and there are a lot of valuable resources available for each and every family.”

Harris said that her desire to make Bath a stronger community drove her to donate proceeds.

“MYC does very important work, and I really want to support their vision of a city that promotes good mental health and works to eradicate youth suicide,” Harris said. “My art — let’s call it ‘outside-the-box art’ — is sprung from my own sense of feeling ‘outside’ sometimes. It’s a tricky place; it’s important to know where the safe spaces are.”

This year, the event will take place at the new Morse High School on Sunday Aug. 29, and will provide free haircuts, this time in the new high school’s cosmetology classroom. Volunteer stylists are being sought. The center is also hoping to hear from area churches who wish to participate in Mission Sunday, where churches choose a Sunday to ask congregants for donations. Hair stylists and churches are encouraged to contact Dorr for more information at (207) 443-6856 .

The event will also feature a gently used clothing closet and information tables for local community groups and nonprofits.

Last year, the school supplies were provided to each school and handed out to students as classes began.

More details will be announced in late summer on this year’s event.

Visit midcoastyouth.org/set-for-success/ or etsy.com/shop/KharrisWoodandGlass for more details.

